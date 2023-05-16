As the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee debates the 2023-25 state budget, it is considering adding language that would establish a tax credit to help small businesses advertise with local media outlets in Wisconsin.
This proposal introduced by State Representative Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) would offer a 25 percent tax credit for small businesses to purchase advertising from Wisconsin-based media outlets.
The proposal has the full support of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Similar legislation proposed during the last legislative session gained bipartisan support among legislators and trade associations representing broadcasters, chiropractors, dentists, grocers, independent businesses, petroleum marketers, convenience stores, restaurants, taverns and
In recent years, small businesses in Wisconsin have dealt with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a worker shortage, inflation and supply chain disruptions. All have combined to take an incredible toll on many small businesses in our state. Main Street businesses in all sectors and all parts of Wisconsin have struggled.
Meanwhile, local media outlets, most of which are small businesses themselves, have weathered the same economic pressures. Many community-focused, family run newspapers are now in the same perilous position as retailers, hospitality businesses and small manufacturers, trying to keep their businesses stable under difficult circumstances.
The tax credit is meant to be a short-term incentive. It would be capped at $2,500 and sunset after five years. Qualifying advertising would have to be placed in Wisconsin-based media outlets including newspapers, radio stations, television stations and internet news sites.