Drew Holzhueter scores 19 in Cambridge boys basketball loss to Belleville By Calahan Steed Jan 17, 2023 The Cambridge boys basketball team had no answer for the hot-shooting of the Belleville Wildcats in the first half. The Wildcats (9-4 overall, 3-0 conference) made five 3's in the first half en route to an 88-59 win over the Blue Jays (5-7, 0-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Belleville High School. Kaden DeSmet of Belleville scored 13 points in the first half, finishing with a game-high 23 points. Jackson Scholey recorded 10 points in the first half, ending the game with 14 points. For Cambridge, sophomore Drew Holzhueter had a career-high 19 points in the loss. Sophomore Matt Buckman reached double figures with 17 points scored. Senior Nick Buckman (7), freshman Jett Horton (7), junior Marco Damiani (3), junior Owen Bernhardt (2) and junior Devin Schuchart (2) also contributed for the Blue Jays.