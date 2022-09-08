Cambridge alumnus Eli Stein made his college football debut as a long snapper for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, September 3.

The five-star long snapper snapped the ball without a mistake in the Arkansas win. Stein also recorded a tackle on a Cincinnati punt return, saving a potential touchdown.

