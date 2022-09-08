hot COLLEGE FOOTBALL Eli Stein makes debut for Arkansas football By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge alumnus Eli Stein made his college football debut as a long snapper for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, September 3. Eli Stein officially signs with Arkansas footballThe five-star long snapper snapped the ball without a mistake in the Arkansas win. Stein also recorded a tackle on a Cincinnati punt return, saving a potential touchdown. Trey Colts named first team all-conference, Eli Stein second teamArkansas, the 16th-ranked team in the nation, defeated Cincinnati 31-24 to win its home opener. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Football csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deputies investigate single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 151 in Bristol WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie ranks 218th most equitable school district in state Lane's three TDs, tough running leads Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North football clash Madison man arrested after domestic standoff with Sun Prairie police Sun Prairie Police arrest two suspects in Windsor after shots fired incident at Park Circle Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin