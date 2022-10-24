Deerfield/Cambridge sophomore McKenna Michel is headed back to state, but without her team.

Emmerson Drobac
Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac won the girls race at the Division 2 girls Racine St. Catherine's sectional by 31 seconds in 19:38.

That’s not to say she’ll be competing alone.

McKenna Michel
Deerfield/Cambridge sophomore McKenna Michel earned her second trip to state with a fifth place finish in the girls race at the Racine St. Catherine's sectional on Saturday.
Martin Kimmel
Deerfield/Cambridge junior Martin Kimmel earned his third trip to state with a fifth place finish in the boys race at the Division 2 Racine St. Catherine's sectional on Saturday at UW-Parkside.
