Deerfield freshman Emme Drobac was named by Deerfield High School as its female recipient of the “Athlete of the Month” award.

Drobac was a runner on the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team. Below are her responses to a q/a sent out by the paper.

Emme Drobac; McKenna Michel and Martin Kimmel individually qualify for state at Cambridge/Deerfield cross country sectional
Mason Betthauser named "Defensive Player of the Year by the Trailways Conference; other Deerfield football players recogninzed
Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac earns ninth place medal at state cross country meet

Tags