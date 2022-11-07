DEERFIELD ATHLETICS Emme Drobac named as Deerfield High School's Athlete of the Month By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deerfield freshman Emme Drobac was named by Deerfield High School as its female recipient of the “Athlete of the Month” award.Drobac was a runner on the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team. Below are her responses to a q/a sent out by the paper.Best advice you’ve received from a coach?Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do constantly. Emme Drobac; McKenna Michel and Martin Kimmel individually qualify for state at Cambridge/Deerfield cross country sectionalFavorite rivalry game?Well my high school years are just starting so at the moment it’s hard to pick a favorite.Go to warm up song? Anything country because it calms my nerves.Favorite subject?Pe/gym/weight training class.Job path you want to pursue when you're older?It might be too early to tell but at the moment I would love anything fitness related. Mason Betthauser named "Defensive Player of the Year by the Trailways Conference; other Deerfield football players recogninzedFavorite memory with the school program so far?Making it on the podium my freshman year at state cross country. Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac earns ninth place medal at state cross country meetFavorite meal?Any kind of tacos/salad, I also love my grandma's mac and cheese!Best invention in the last 100 years?I really love my apple watch, I use it all the time.Favorite sports team?Chicago Sky or Stanford women’s basketball. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Athletics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Game of the Week: Warriors welcome Kimberly in Level 3 gridiron playoff clash City of Lodi struggles with balance of public safety demands, growing costs Sun Prairie East covers Badger - Large all-conference teams Sun Prairie Area School District loses case to former teacher over February 2021 slavery assignment Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin