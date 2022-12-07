Emme Drobac scores 13 points; Deerfield girls basketball wins against Williams Bay By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 7, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Getting out to a 34-5 halftime lead over Williams Bay, the Deerfield girls basketball team rolled to a 70-30 win on Tuesday, December 6 at Deerfield High School. Emme Drobac named as Deerfield High School's Athlete of the MonthFreshman Emme Drobac recorded 13 points and made three 3-pointers for Deerfield. Senior Moli Haak added 12 points with nine rebounds. Senior Jayden Winger scored nine points and had five steals. Moli Haak ties career-high in points scored as Deerfield girls basketball rolls past Palmyra-EagleAlso contributing was senior Steffi Siewert (8), junior Kylee Lonigro (7), senior Grace Brattlie (7), senior Kylee Fankhauser (5), senior Julia Fischer (4), freshman Rowan Lasack (3) and senior Karlee Berge (2) scored for Deerfield. Steffi Siewert named to the Trailways All-Conference first team; Grace Brattlie, Riley Fisher and Moli Haak also recognized for Deerfield volleyballDeerfield is 3-1 on the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Visiting associate pastor at DeForest and Bristol parishes arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct Milton General Store opens on Small Business Saturday Lake Mills insurance agent facing child sex charges Collaboration with Waunakee psychotherapists providing Lodi students with increased access to mental health services Sun Prairie West High School Leaders of the Pack pave way for student leadership Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin