Getting out to a 34-5 halftime lead over Williams Bay, the Deerfield girls basketball team rolled to a 70-30 win on Tuesday, December 6 at Deerfield High School.

Freshman Emme Drobac recorded 13 points and made three 3-pointers for Deerfield. Senior Moli Haak added 12 points with nine rebounds. Senior Jayden Winger scored nine points and had five steals.

