Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis defeated by McFarland By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union Oct 2, 2022 Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's girls tennis team lost to McFarland 5-2 in a postseason tuneup for both sides at Rock River Park on Thursday, September 29. The Blackhawks' points came from the No. 2 doubles flight, where Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid won 7-5, 6-1, and No. 3 doubles, where Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert earned a 6-2, 0-6, 10-4 decision. MCFARLAND 5, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 2Singles: L. Maudlin, M, def. Jelinek 6-3, 6-3; Liu, M, def. Granec 6-0, 6-1; A. Maudlin, M, def. Torres 6-0, 6-0; Meinholdt, M, def. Sampayo 6-4, 6-0.Doubles: Sandine/Witt, M, def. Adelmeyer/Rue 6-2, 6-1; Nysted/Kincaid, FA/C, def. Badula/Robbins 7-5, 6-1; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, def. Blau/Mistele 6-2, 0-6, 10-4.