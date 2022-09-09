hot GIRLS TENNIS Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis loses two Badger Conference meets By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union csteed Author email Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team fell to host Watertown 4-3 in a Badger East dual on Thursday, September 8. Cambridge/Fort Atkinson girls tennis defeats Monroe, goes 2-1 at home quadAt No. 2 singles, the Blackhawks’ Lillian Granec won 6-3, 6-4.Fort/Cambridge also won two doubles matches, including a 6-4, 7-5 win for Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid at the No. 2 flight. Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert (No. 3 flight) won 6-3, 6-3.DeForest 6, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 1The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team lost to visiting DeForest 6-1 in a Badger-East dual on Tuesday, September 6. Deerfield/Cambridge cross country: Emme Drobac breaks school record as girls take first, boys eighth at Cam-Rock InvitationalThe Blackhawks’ victory came from No. 3 doubles, where Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert beat Elizabeth Volz and Reanna Schmidt 6-1, 6-2. Matt Buckman throws three touchdowns; Kiefer Parish scores twice, but Cambridge football falls to Palmyra-EagleAt No. 1 singles, Chloe Knutson of the Norskies topped Sierra Jelinek 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fort/cambridge Girls Tennis csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deputies investigate single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 151 in Bristol Lane's three TDs, tough running leads Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North football clash Sun Prairie Police arrest two suspects in Windsor after shots fired incident at Park Circle WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie 218th most equitable school district in state Madison man arrested after domestic standoff with Sun Prairie police Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin