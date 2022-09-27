Sophomores Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert had the most success, finishing third at No. 3 doubles after winning three matches. Reed and Gruennert won (6-3, 6-4) against Michon Obois and Grace Atwater of Baraboo, and defeated Hannah Lebakken and Romy Khory of Milton.
Reed and Gruennert then lost (6-2, 3-6, 10-7) to Nadia Chaudhary and Taylor Copeland of Waunakee. Reed and Gruennert won the third-place match (6-3, 6-3) against Addison Hermsdorf and Kaia Kraemer of Sauk Prairie.
Senior Sierra Jelinek lost her opening match at No. 1 singles (4-6, 6-4, 10-3) to Paula Quintas Pejenaute of Sauk Prairie.
Sophomore Lily Granec won (6-0, 6-1) against Annie Langkamp of Baraboo at No. 2 singles. Granec lost (6-2, 6-1) to Alana Johnson of Edgewood.
Sophomore Yaretzi Torres lost (6-0, 6-1) to Ely Liu of Waunakee at No. 3 singles.
Senior Diana Sampayo was defeated (6-0, 6-2) by Emerson Hubert in the first round at No. 4 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer lost (6-0, 6-2) to Lauren Kwapil and Kaitlyn Narkis of Watertown.
Juniors Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid won (7-6 (5), 6-2) against Morgan Johnson and Grace Versnik of Monroe in their opening match at No. 2 doubles. Nysted and Kincaid then lost (6-2, 6-3) to Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor of DeForest.