The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team finished ninth at the Badger Conference Championships held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24.

Wendy Johnson (Zimmick) to be inducted into the Cambridge Athletic Hall of Fame

Sophomores Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert had the most success, finishing third at No. 3 doubles after winning three matches. Reed and Gruennert won (6-3, 6-4) against Michon Obois and Grace Atwater of Baraboo, and defeated Hannah Lebakken and Romy Khory of Milton.

2022 'Blue Jay' Hall of Honor inductees announced
Jefferson Speedway crowns state champions

Tags