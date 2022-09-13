hot Fort/Cambridge girls tennis defeated by Monona Grove By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union csteed Author email Sep 13, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team lost to visiting Monona Grove 5-2 in a Badger East match on Tuesday.The Blackhawks' points came from No. 4 singles, where Diana Sampayo won 6-2, 7-6 (5) and No. 3 doubles as Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Eli Stein makes debut for Arkansas footballFort/Cambridge travels to face Beaver Dam on Thursday. Cambridge football defeated by WaterlooMONONA GROVE 5, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 2Singles: Martin, MG, def. Jelinek 6-0, 6-1; Lee, MG, def. Granec 6-1, 6-0; Light, MG, def. Torres 6-0, 6-0; Sampayo; FA/C, def. Nuon 6-2 7-6 (5).Doubles: Walsh/Perkins, MG, def. Rue/Adelmeyer 6-0, 6-0; Bussan/Rathgeber, MG, def. Nysted/Kincaid 6-3, 5-7, 10-8; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, def. Stebbins/Watson 6-1, 6-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fort/cambridge Girls Tennis csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi man sentenced to four months for threatening deputy Milton School District urged to consider facilities upgrades 62nd annual Wiener and Kraut Day returns to downtown Waterloo Sun Prairie Police arrest two suspects in Windsor after shots fired incident at Park Circle Meeting set on Hwy. M expansion project in Westport Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin