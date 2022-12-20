Four Demons reach double figures in a Deerfield boys basketball win against Waterloo By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 20, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Deerfield boys basketball team made nine 3-pointers in a 77-28 rout of Waterloo at Deerfield High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Cal Fisher scores career high in Deerfield Boys Basketball loss to Platteville; Demons win against Williams BayJunior Cal Fisher recorded a game-high 21 points and made three 3-pointers. Senior Tommy Lees scored 13 points and also made three 3’s. Deerfield football brings back key veterans and sets record for turnout for upcoming seasonSenior Mason Betthauser scored a season-high 10 points with all points coming in the second half. Junior Martin Kimmel also scored 10 points. Down the home stretch: Deerfield's Hubred first to four winsSenior Riley Gust (6), junior Landyn Christianson (5), sophomore Ben Wetzel (4), junior Jackson Drobac (4), senior Pierce Manning (2) and senior Klayten Bohn (2) also contributed for Deerfield.Deerfield is 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the Trailways-South Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 'We have no other options': Solutions needed for Wisconsin's EMS dilemma Sun Prairie resident works with Jehovah’s Witnesses to preserve Navajo language Three who died in fire Watertown were students Milton School District announces December Janesville Morning and Noon Rotary Students of the Month Milton High releases first-trimester honor roll Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin