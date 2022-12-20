The Deerfield boys basketball team made nine 3-pointers in a 77-28 rout of Waterloo at Deerfield High School on Monday, Dec. 19.

Junior Cal Fisher recorded a game-high 21 points and made three 3-pointers. Senior Tommy Lees scored 13 points and also made three 3’s.

