By now you may have noticed the blacktop path that runs along the north side of Highway 12/18 at the western entrance to Cambridge. You probably wondered what is up with this path and who paid for it.

This path is the beginning of the Phil Van Valkenberg Biking/Hiking Trail which hopefully one day will connect Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Recreational Trail three miles to the north. The “connector trail” is the result of many years of effort by a group of dedicated volunteers and public officials. This group began as an ad hoc committee of the Village of Cambridge in 2017. It included representatives of both Dane and Jefferson County Parks, as well as local citizens wishing to provide more opportunities for biking and hiking in our area.