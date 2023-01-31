By now you may have noticed the blacktop path that runs along the north side of Highway 12/18 at the western entrance to Cambridge. You probably wondered what is up with this path and who paid for it.
This path is the beginning of the Phil Van Valkenberg Biking/Hiking Trail which hopefully one day will connect Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Recreational Trail three miles to the north. The “connector trail” is the result of many years of effort by a group of dedicated volunteers and public officials. This group began as an ad hoc committee of the Village of Cambridge in 2017. It included representatives of both Dane and Jefferson County Parks, as well as local citizens wishing to provide more opportunities for biking and hiking in our area.
With the help of Town & Country Engineers various routes for a future trail were evaluated for cost and viability and then one was selected to begin the fundraising efforts. With an estimated cost of just under half a million dollars the group understood that it would be a difficult undertaking, but they were up to the task. Over the next two years they applied for grants and made appeals to public and private organizations. In 2019 they were successful in obtaining a PARC 50% matching grant from Dane County Parks in the amount of $209,250 to complete the first phase of the connector trail project. This was the motivation needed to put forth the effort to raise the matching funds and make this dream a reality.
Major contributions came from the Cambridge Foundation, the Cambridge Winery, the Dancing Goat Distillery, and Koshkonong Solar. Jefferson County Parks and the Village of Cambridge also contributed toward the project. Then in 2020 the group was successful in obtaining a Stewardship Grant from the Wisconsin DNR for $185,250 which was enough to reach their goal and construction could begin!
A contract was awarded to Nelson Construction and they broke ground in the summer of 2021. A dedication ceremony was held at that time officially naming the trail after Phil Van Valkenberg, a local legend among biking enthusiasts. The trail was essentially completed last fall however some on-road markings are yet to be painted when weather permits this spring.
There are plans for a ribbon cutting ceremony this May.
The first phase of the connector trail begins at the safe crossing on Highway 134 and extends west along Highway 12/18 until it intersects with Kenseth Way. There it heads north on Kenseth Way and west on Vineyard Drive a short distance until it picks up the biking/hiking loop around the Vineyards at Cambridge development. At the northwest corner of the loop the trail branches off to the north on farmland belonging to the Cambridge Foundation, where it ends at State Farm Road.
If bikers wish they can then travel west on State Farm Road a short distance to Prairie Road and then north about a mile to where they can access the Glacial Drumlin State Trail. Plans are already underway for the next phase of the connector trail which will someday provide a safer all off-road route to the State Trail. Since this portion of the trail will be outside the village limits the Village of Cambridge can no longer act as the fiscal agent. Therefore, a non-profit “Friends of the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail, Inc.” has been formed to continue the effort. Major funds have already come in from Fort HeathCare for this phase.
Stay tuned for the ribbon cutting this spring and for more exciting biking and hiking opportunities in the future!