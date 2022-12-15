Senior Alex Ostopowicz won the all-around competition as the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team beat visiting Markesan 114.60-109.35 in a non-conference dual on Thursday, Dec. 15. 

Jefferson/Cambridge senior Alex Ostopowicz had a score of 7.9 in the balance beam, placing second, during Thursday's home dual versus Markesan. The EagleJays won 114.60-109.35 and Ostopowicz claimed the all-around competition. 

The EagleJays' highest scoring discipline was the vault, where they totaled 31.85 points. J/C scored 29.7 in balance beam, 29.15 in floor exercise and 23.9 in uneven bars.

Jefferson/Cambridge junior Summer Huebel dismounts from the balance beam during Thursday's home dual versus Markesan. Huebel won the balance beam with a score of 7.95.
Jefferson/Cambridge senior Reagan Kopelke scored 7.7 in the balance beam, placing third, during Thursday's home dual versus Markesan. 
Jefferson/Cambridge junior Brynn Beattie competes in the balance beam during Thursday's home dual versus Markesan. 

