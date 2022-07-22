Jared Marty
Buy Now

Cambridge pitcher Jared Marty throws a pitch against Wisconsin Heights this season. Marty will continue pitching in college at Culver Stockton. 

Jared Marty has risen to the occasion before.

The left-hander worked his way through the Capitol-South Conference as the ace of the Cambridge pitching staff in his junior and senior seasons. Now, Marty will be faced with a new challenge – college hitting.

Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal make Capitol-South All-Conference first team; Devin Schuchart takes second team; Carter Lund, Kiefer Parish and Clayton Stenjem earn honorable mentions
Jared Marty
Buy Now

Jared Marty watches a pitch head towards the strike zone against Lake Mills this season. 
Chase Jarlsberg hits a home run as Cambridge home talent gets big win vs Albion
Tucker Tesdal and Jared Marty combine to pitch shutout as Cambridge baseball advances to next round of playoffs with win over Wisconsin Heights
Mayah Holzhueter to continue basketball career at UW-Oshkosh

Tags