The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team placed eighth with 103 points at the Tom Lieder Invitational held at Milton High School on Saturday, Dec. 3. Jordyn Davis wins 100-yard butterfly; Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim medals in all six events at stateThe EagleJays' Roman Leto was fourth in the 50 freestyle (:24.57) and teammate Willem Reece was sixth (:25.69). Reece was also sixth in the 100 IM in 1:12. Trevor Leto breaks school record in 50-yard freestyle, Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim 21st in Division 2Team scores: Beloit Memorial 406, Janesville Craig 314, Milton 286, Fort Atkinson 280, Watertown 273, Kenosha Bradford 128, Whitewater 124.5, Jefferson/Cambridge 103, Janesville Parker 93, Delavan-Darien 75, Platteville/Lancaster 69.5. Cambridge group returns from France and SpainTHURSDAY'S RESULTSJefferson/Cambridge finished with 98 points, placing sixth, at the Southern Lakes Conference relay meet on Thursday, Dec. 1.Junior Brady Gehring, senior Roman Leto, sophomore Willem Reese and junior Jon Ellifson were fourth in the 200 meter medley relay in 2:19. The same quartet placed fifth in the 500 relay in 6:07.Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger co-op 233, Burlington 216, Elkhorn 172, The Prairie School/St. Catherine's 121, Whitewater 103, Jefferson/Cambridge 98, Delavan-Darien 77, Platteville/Lancaster 72.