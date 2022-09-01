hot GIRLS SWIM Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim fifth at Conference relays By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union csteed Author email Sep 1, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team placed fifth at the Southern Lakes Conference relay meet contested at Whitewater High School on Thursday, September 1. Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim second at Milton; Zoey Rank and Jordyn Davis win four eventsThe EagleJays, who scored 169 points, had two first-place finishes and a pair of seconds. Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim returns swimmers who competed at state last seasonJordyn Davis, Zoey Rank, Emma Riedl and Alex Ostopowicz won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 54.6 seconds. Riedl, Davis, Rank and Emma Gehring won the 200 fly relay in 1:53.6. Cambridge/Jefferson girls swim third at Janesville relaysOstopowicz, Riedl, Davis and Rank placed second in the 400 free relay in 3:54.64 and the same quartet placed second in the 500 crescendo relay in 4:59.70.Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger co-op 219, Burlington 207, Elkhorn 186, Edgerton/Evansville 172, Jefferson/Cambridge 169, Platteville/Lancaster 126, Whitewater 99, Prairie St. Catherine 84, Delavan-Darien 41. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jefferson/cambridge Girls Swim csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Town of Lake Mills residents raise concerns about vacation rentals Stang, Mukwonago runs to victory over Sun Prairie East Waunakee dance student performs at KCON Los Angeles Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie ranks 218th most equitable school district in state Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin