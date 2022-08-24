Another Saturday filled with rain drops descended on Wisconsin’s Action Track.

Kenny Storkson

Kenny Storkson of Rockton wins legends race at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, August 20. 

This time, the rains were too much to overcome, cutting the night’s events short before the completion of all feature events. The Hobby Stocks, Bandits and Legends managed to complete their main events before the heavens opened, ending the night on Saturday, August 20.

Jefferson Speedway results from August 13; Stephen Scheel wins late model
Cambridge volleyball features new faces for upcoming season
Cambridge/Deerfield cross country ready to get back to state
Cambridge home talent eliminated from playoffs by Jefferson

Tags