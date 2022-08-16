Stephen Scheel

Stephen Scheel of Lake Mills won the late model main event at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, August 13. 

After dodging rain drops all evening long, Stephen Scheel of Lake Mills parked his Late Model in victory lane at the conclusion of the Taylored Construction and Remodeling 50 lap main event on Saturday, August 13. 

Scheel held off Jefferson pilot, Jason Erickson, for many laps en route to his first feature win of the season at Wisconsin’s Action Track.

