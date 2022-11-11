Jordyn Davis
Junior Jordyn Davis took first place at the medal stand after winning the Division 2 girls 100-yard butterfly race in 57.35 seconds on Friday, November 11. 

What a night to be a Jefferson/Cambridge girls swimmer.

Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim qualifies for state in six events; win three sectional races at Sauk Prairie

The EagleJays won their first ever state championship after junior Jordyn Davis took first in the 100-yard butterfly, they broke three school records and medaled in all six events at the 2022 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Tournament held at Waukesha South High School on Friday, November 11.

Zoey Rank
Zoey Rank took fifth in the 200-yard individual medley on Friday, November 12. 
Zoey Rank 200-yard medley relay
Junior Zoey Rank swims breaststroke portion in the 200-yard medley relay for the Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team. The 200-yard medley relay team took third at the state tournament on Friday, November 11. 
200-yard medley relay medals
The 200-yard medley relay team poses with their medals after a third-place finish in the event. 
Zoey Rank
Junior Zoey Rank swims the 200-yard individual medley on Friday, November 11. Rank finished fifth in the event at 1:48.36. 
Jordyn Davis
Junior Jordyn Davis won the 100-yard butterfly in 57.35 seconds at the WIAA Girls State Swim Tournament on Friday, November 11. 
200-yard freestyle medal stand
The 200-yard freestyle relay team poses with their medals after a sixth-place finish. 
Emma Riedl
Senior Emma Riedl dives off the blocks in the 200-yard medley relay. 

