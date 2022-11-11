Junior Zoey Rank swims breaststroke portion in the 200-yard medley relay for the Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team. The 200-yard medley relay team took third at the state tournament on Friday, November 11.
The EagleJays won their first ever state championship after junior Jordyn Davis took first in the 100-yard butterfly, they broke three school records and medaled in all six events at the 2022 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Tournament held at Waukesha South High School on Friday, November 11.
“Everybody had amazing swims, and they are such a great group of girls that really get along well and mesh together,” said Jefferson/Cambridge head coach Maddie Volk. “We’re really lucky to have such a good group.”
The night got off to a good start when Davis, junior Zoey Rank, senior Emma Riedl and senior Alex Ostopowicz broke a school record in the 200-yard medley relay event. The relay team finished in a time of one minute and 48.36 seconds, taking third overall to earn a medal.
“I was really just hoping to go out fast in the first 50, and hold on for the second 50,” said Davis. “I love swimming the butterfly, it’s one of my favorite events.”
The plan worked as Davis swam the first 50 yards in 26.79 seconds, trailing Paige Dekiep of Tomahawk only by .01 seconds. Davis overtook the lead by swimming the last 50 yards in 30.56 seconds, winning the event in 57.35 seconds and breaking the school record.
“Knowing that all of my training has built up to this meet, I knew I could do it,” said Davis .“The crowd is really helpful,” Davis added. “Having a huge student section with all of my family is really awesome.”
The strong night for the EagleJays continued with another trip to the medal podium for Davis, Rank, Riedl and Ostopowicz. The relay team would take sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:40.27.
Davis then broke the school’s 100-yard backstroke record with a sixth-place finish at 57.40 seconds. Rank capped off the night with a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:05.32.
The EagleJays finished eighth in Division 2 with a total of 122 points. Edgewood won the Division 2 title with a total of 350 points.
“They worked super hard this year, were very dedicated and we’re just so proud of them,” said Volk.