Jefferson's Payton Schmidt and Cambridge's Katherine Brown teamed to win the Rock Valley Conference Scramble contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course on Friday, August 12.

Schmidt, Jefferson's No. 1 player, and Brown, Cambridge's No. 5 golfer, shot a 71.

Jefferson's Annika Bilau and East Troy's Gianna Dedicle won a tiebreaker for second place after carding a 79.

Lakeside Lutheran's Breezy Roman and Turner's Lillyann Watters also shot 79.