Jefferson's Payton Schmidt and Cambridge's Katherine Brown teamed to win the Rock Valley Conference Scramble contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course on Friday, August 12.

Lake Ripley Women's Organization Country Club results for August 2nd, July 26

Schmidt, Jefferson's No. 1 player, and Brown, Cambridge's No. 5 golfer, shot a 71.

Cambridge boys golf wins Williams Bay regional; advances to sectionals

Tags