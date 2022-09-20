Katie (Ehlen) Bolkema was unstoppable on the Cambridge basketball court.
As a four-year varsity player, Bolkema scored 1,092 points and grabbed 775 rebounds.
Katie (Ehlen) Bolkema was unstoppable on the Cambridge basketball court.
As a four-year varsity player, Bolkema scored 1,092 points and grabbed 775 rebounds.
Bolkema can add another accomplishment to her resume, being a member of the 2022 Cambridge Area Hall of Fame class.
“To be recognized by people that you grew up either watching or coached by, I just felt completely blessed to be such a part of a great community,” said Bolkema. “Being a part of Cambridge High School, I had such a great experience growing up with athletics and academics.”
Bolkema earned second team all-conference for basketball as a freshman in 2006 and was first team all-conference in 2007, 2008 and 2009. Bolkema earned all-state recognition in her junior season, and helped the Blue Jays win three regional championships.
The success from the high school court would lead to success on the college court. After attending UW-Milwaukee for a year, Bolkema transferred to UW-La Crosse and graduated in 2014. Bolkema scored 141 points in her senior season at UW-La Crosse.
After graduating from UW-La Crosse, Bolkema attended Illinois State where she got her masters degree in sports management. Bolkema worked event/game operations as a graduate assistant, and also coached at La Crosse for a season.
Bolkema’s high school coach, Mike Jeffrey, was an influence in getting her into coaching.
“He was just such a great role model for me moving forward after I was done playing for him,” said Bolkema. “He just inspired me to want to get into coaching as well.”
Bolkema went back to Illinois State, and was the director of operations for six years. After starting a family, Bolkema has stepped away from sports, but might return back into it.
“This past year was my first year out of sports since I started a family, and it was just a little crazy trying to balance college athletics and a family,” said Bolkema.
While Bolkema dominated on the basketball court, she also starred on the track and volleyball court. Bolkema was an all-conference honorable mention for volleyball in 2006, and placed sixth in the high jump at state track.
Bolkema earned four letters in basketball, three in track and one in volleyball. A three-year captain on the basketball team, Bolkema was also captain for a year on the track team, along with being vice president of her class.
“My parents were completely supportive of everything, and I throw my brother in there as well because if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t have had the best teammate and person who pushed me the most,” said Bolkema.
Bolkema will be inducted in the 13th annual Hall of Honor Banquet at the Lake Ripley Country Club on Saturday, October 8.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.