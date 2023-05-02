Lake Mills City Band concerts start June 7 ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Karyn L Saemann Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lake Mills City Band performs in Commons Park in 2020. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE MILLS -- Lake Mills City Band rehearsals have begun and concerts are just a month away. This is the group’s 92nd season.All ages and abilities are welcome to join the band and for those who are interested but don’t have their own instrument, one will be provided free of cost.Weekly rehearsals are Mondays, 5-7 p.m., in the Lake Mills High School band room.Band members are paid $2 per rehearsal and $8 per concert, with a $20 bonus for playing in four or more Wednesday night concerts and a $25 bonus for recruiting new members, per new member.Wednesday night concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the bandstand in Commons Park in downtown Lake Mills.The 2023 concerts and themes are:Wednesday, June 7, “A Theme of Themes”Wednesday, June 21, “For the Young and Young at Heart”Wednesday, July 5, “Salute to America”Wednesday, July 19, “Sousa Style Concert”Wednesday, Aug. 2, Combined concert with Palmyra-Eagle Community BandWednesday, Aug. 9, “2023 Season Favorites”Additionally, the Lake Mills City Band will play in the Lake Mills Town & Country Days parade on Saturday, June 24 and at the Lake Mills Arts Festival on Saturday, July 15.For more information email lakemillscityband@gmail.com or visit Lake Mills City Band on Facebook. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karyn L Saemann Author email Follow Karyn L Saemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie School Board hears complaints about district mishandling of locker room incident Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests Town of Lodi residents turn out for special meeting on zoning application Sun Prairie female teen referred to district attorney after police standoff Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!