Lake Mills Farmers and Artisan Market begins May 17
Karyn L Saemann
May 2, 2023

LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills Farmers & Artisan Market kicks off the 2023 season at Commons Park in downtown Lake Mills on May 17. It will take place every Wednesday, May 17 through Oct. 4, in Commons Park, 100 N. Main St. Hours are 2-6 p.m. the first, third, fourth and fifth Wednesday of each month and 4-8 p.m on the second Wednesday of each month.

More information is at: legendarylakemills.com/farmers-artisan-market