Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization to hold Ladies Luncheon on November 1st

Oct 19, 2022

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization's first Ladies Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Brock's Riverwalk, 99 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson.Euchre and Bridge will begin at 10 am with lunch at noon. Meals will cost $17 or $19 depending on your choice. Cards and dominoes will resume at 1 pm.You must call Charlene Cederburg (608-235-9197) or Betty Reay (608-509-5197) no later than Friday, October 21, to make a reservation. Guests are allowed.NO CANCELLATIONS OR ADDITIONS WILL BE ALLOWED AFTER OCTOBER 21, and payment will be due November 1.