The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization’s play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers on Tuesday, August 2, was a Substitute Par Event.

Lake Ripley Women's Organization results and future events

Each player had an opportunity to replace a high score on each nine with a par, reducing their final score. The top three winners were April Mickelson, Cindy Hartman and Carol Zimbric.

Dale Nottestad wins third feature race this season; other results from Jefferson Speedway from July 30th
Lake Ripley Ride celebrates 10 years
Cambridge home talent qualifies for the playoffs for the second time in team history
Winners of nine hole flight two

Winners of the nine hole from flight two. From left to right: 1st place Lora Kautzer, 2nd place Mary Heynis and 3rd place Chris Gardenier.
18-hole flight one winners

The winners from flight one of 18-hole golf. From left to right: Charlene Cederberg in first, Sue Repyak in second, Joyce Gehler in third and April Mickelson took the consolation.

Tags