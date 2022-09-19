A Tournament of the Decades was held at Lake Ripley Country Club on Tuesday, September 13.

April Mickelson

April Mickelson won the 18-hole medalist and golden net honors. 

Participants played nine holes of golf. 27 ladies participated from both the nine and 18-hole golfers. Teams were arranged according to the ages of the participants.

2022 'Blue Jay' Hall of Honor inductees announced
Cambridge girls golf seventh at Glen Erin
Virginia Newcomb and Kristina Purdy

Virginia Newcomb won the golden net and Kristina Purdy was a medalist winner in the nine-hole golfers. 
Cambridge boys golf wins Catholic Memorial Invite; second at Whipering Springs

Tags