LAKE RIPLEY WOMEN'S ORGANIZATION

Lake Ripley Women's Organization crowns net champions; competes in tournament

By Calahan Steed
Sep 19, 2022

A Tournament of the Decades was held at Lake Ripley Country Club on Tuesday, September 13. April Mickelson won the 18-hole medalist and golden net honors.

Participants played nine holes of golf. 27 ladies participated from both the nine and 18-hole golfers. Teams were arranged according to the ages of the participants.

Totals for each group were determined by adding the "net" score for those participants. Nine women in the upper 70s and over 80 defeated nine women in the lower 70 category.

Eight women in the 50s and 60s age group defeated the remaining lower 70's. Low net for the day was obtained by Gail Holmberg with a net of 33. Betty Reay had a birdie on the 12th hole.

Bridge winners included Carole Wollin, Sarah Baird, Marlene Lee and Joyce Gehler.

Golden Net

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization announced their Golden Net/Medalist Tournament winners. Virginia Newcomb won the golden net and Kristina Purdy was a medalist winner in the nine-hole golfers.

This year's 18-hole Medalist and Golden Net went to April Mickelson. Among the 9-hole golfers, Virginia Newcomb was the Golden Net, and Kristina Purdy was this year's Medalist winner.

The three-week bridge tournament results revealed Marlene Lee as the first place winner. In second was Carol Schneider, third was Sarah Baird, fourth was Bernadine Christensen, fifth was Wendy Lehr and Carole Wollin in sixth.

Throughout the three sessions, partners were drawn with Session I winning partners of Charlene Cederberg, Session II was Darlene Meyer, Session III was Donna Martin and April Mickelson.

Set Payouts went to Virginia Newcomb, Charlene Cederberg and Ann Lucas. A random payout went to Kathy Tranchita.