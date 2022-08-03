The Lake Ripley Country Club Ladies Organization will have a Fun Day event, “Viva Las Vegas,” on August 23, 2022.

Sign up begins on Tuesdays, August 9 and 16. The day will include a shotgun golf scramble at 8 am, luncheon, cards, games, prizes and raffles.

LRCC golf and card results
Lake Ripley Country Club women's organization results from June 21
Cambridge boys golf wins Williams Bay regional; advances to sectionals
WIAA boys golf: Cambridge caps stellar campaign with second-place finish at state

Tags