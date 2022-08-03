The $15 luncheon will follow golf and include a potato bar and ice cream sundae bar for dessert. Cards and games will follow the luncheon. If you have any questions, please contact Mary Ann Zwaska at 608-209-2398.
July 24
On Tuesday, July 24, 2022, the Lake Ripley Country Club sponsored a Ladies Night Out for all members.
The Wine Tasting Six-Hole Scramble included teams of eight. Each team shook a die to determine which golfers hit each shot. Golfers enjoyed wine tasting on six holes, snacks, prizes and an option to purchase the wine tasted.
Approximately 75 women enjoyed the evening. The winning team for the event included Ramie Bakken, Tiana Borchardt, Rita King, April Mickelson, Dawn Nelson, Jody Nordby, Sue Repyak and Melissa Wagner.
The next ladies night out event will be a glow ball in September.
July 12
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization started its match play and Euchre tournament on Tuesday, July 12.
The tournament winners will be announced next week. A summary of sunken approaches, birdies, and bridge results for the past three weeks follows.
On July 12, there were two sunken approaches by Wendy Lehr on hole three and Charlene Cederberg on the 16th hole. April Mickelson earned a birdie on six.
On July 26, there was only one sunken approach by Peggy Davis on the 13th and three birdies by Pat Clifford, April Mickelson and Joyce Gehler all on hole seven. Bridge winners included: 1) Sarah Baird, 2) Patricia Cook, 3) Jan Niebler, 4) Kathy Tranchita.