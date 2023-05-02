Martin_Larry

Democracy and the rule of law seem to be in retreat throughout the world: not only in Iran, Russia, and Hong Kong but also in countries such as Mexico, Poland, and Hungary.

What has happened to civics, civility, and cooperation, the cornerstones of our democracy? How are we weathering the challenges of the past several years? What is the condition of our democracy and do we continue to be committed to maintaining the principles that underlie the rule of law?

Law Day, May 1, is a national day to celebrate the rule of law in a free society. Margaret Wrenn Hickey is President of the State Bar of Wisconsin. Larry J. Martin is Executive Director and CEO.