Keeping the momentum going from the win against Albion last week, Cambridge starting pitcher Jared Horton pitched another strong game.
Horton pitched six innings, allowing zero runs and giving up four hits. In relief, Sam Mickelson pitched three innings, holding the Jays to just one run.
The Cambridge offense got on the board in the bottom of the first when Kasey Morgan hit a two-run single to score JT Parish and Colton Ehrke. Denver Evans hit a sacrifice fly to score Logan Koch in the fourth, giving Cambridge a 4-0 lead.
Morgan hit a ground-out to score Parish, and Koch also grounded out to score Horton in the fifth, pushing the lead to 5-0.
In the top of the sixth, Horton walked two Jays to put runners at second and first with nobody out. A fly-out and two ground-outs kept Evansville off the scoreboard.
The Blues blew the game open in the seventh with four runs. Koch hit a two-run single to score Horton and Parish, while Mickelson hit a double to score Morgan and Derek Glesinger.
Morgan and Koch each recorded three RBIs in the win. Parish scored three runs, while Horton crossed the plate twice.
With one week remaining in the regular season, Cambridge (8-5) is currently tied with Evansville, Fort Atkinson and Stoughton for potential wild card berths. Whoever gets first in the North and South divisions will qualify for the playoffs, along with two wild cards coming from either division with the best record.
The North division has been clinched by Jefferson (13-0), while Stoughton, Evansville and Fort Atkinson (8-5) are all tied for first and Utica (7-6) moves to just one game back. The Blues are in sole possession of second place in the North.
In case that tie-breakers are needed, head-to-head victory will be the first determining factor, while record within division, strength of victory and a coin toss could be in play.
Cambridge will look to qualify for the postseason for the second time in team history with the first qualification happening in 2018. The Blues face Waterloo (0-13) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at Cambridge High School.