Colton Ehrke and JT Parish
JT Parish is greeted with a fist bump from Colton Ehrke after both runners scored in the first inning of Cambridge's 9-1 win over Evansville on Sunday, July 24. 

The Cambridge Blues have made things interesting in the Southeast Division playoff picture.

A 9-1 upset win over Southeast South Division leader Evansville in home talent action on Sunday, July 24 at Jones Park, has put Cambridge in a four-way tie for three remaining playoff spots.

Jared Horton
Jared Horton throws a pitch in a Cambridge 9-1 win over Evansville on Sunday, July 24. Horton pitched six innings in the win. 
