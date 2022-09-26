hot CAMBRIDGE ATHLETICS Mara Brown named athlete of the month for September by Cambridge High School By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 26, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge senior Mara Brown was named by Cambridge High School as its female recipient of its "Athlete of the Month" Award. Brown currently runs on the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team. Below are her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.Best advice you’ve received from a coach?Discipline>MotivationFavorite rivalry game?DeerfieldGo to warm-up song?Any Kanye West or Key Glock songFavorite subject?MathJob path you want to pursue when you’re older?Something in the medical field (Nursing or PA)Favorite memory with the school program so far?Going to state in track and cross country, and winning conference in basketball Cambridge girls basketball finishes in three-way tie for first in Capitol-South after loss to New Glarus Huffman 17th in final state meet, Kimmel 73rd; D/C girls finish 16thFavorite meal?Orange chicken, Lo mein, and crab rangoonsBest invention in the last 100 years?The internet Katie (Ehlen) Bolkema to be inducted into the Cambridge Hall of FameFavorite sports team?Bucks, Packers, Brewers, and Badgers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge High School csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deputies investigating double fatality in Medina Sun Prairie West volleyball survives East in five-set thriller Pat Hauser wins discus championship at National Masters competition Football: Norskies roll to third straight win, beat Monona Grove Topel’s state of the art facility now open, grand re-opening to be Saturday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin