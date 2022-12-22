DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL Martin Kimmel scores career-high 21 points in Deerfield boys basketball win over Marshall By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Deerfield boys basketball team found its groove in the second half against Marshall, scoring 50 points to rally for a 79-58 win at Marshall High School on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Four Demons reach double figures in a Deerfield boys basketball win against WaterlooJunior Martin Kimmel scored a career-high 21 points. Kimmel made four 3-pointers and shot over 50% from the field. Cal Fisher signs letter of intent to play for Florida StateSenior Cal Fisher recorded 19 points, while adding six assists. Senior Tommy Lees added 15 points on 5-11 shooting. Sophomore Ben Wetzel also reached double figures with 10 points scored. Deerfield/Cambridge cross country: Emme Drobac wins Waddell InvitationalJunior Jackson Drobac scored eight points and senior Kalob Kimmel and Landyn Christianson each added three points. Eric Staszak named to Capitol All-Conference first team; seven other players from Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer named to all-conference teamThe Demons trailed by five at the half and made 10 3-pointers. Deerfield is 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the Trailways-South Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Milton High releases first-trimester honor roll Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs 347-unit apartment concept plan Sun Prairie West girls win, boys lose over weekend Concepts emerge for the Waunakee district's new Heritage Elementary School Fatal car fire in Town of Dunn Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin