The Trailways Conference football coaches have been paying attention to Deerfield senior linebacker Mason Betthauser.

Mason Betthauser
Deerfield senior Mason Betthauser makes a catch against Cambridge. Betthauser was named by the Trailways Conference as its "Defensive Player of the Year" for the 2022 season and also took first team honors as a fullback/tight end on offense. 

For his performance on the field this season, Betthauser was named by the Trailways Conference as its “Player of the Year” on defense.

Tommy Lees
Senior quarterback Tommy Lees looks downfield against Cambridge. Lees was named to the Trailways All-Conference first team as a flex player, while taking second team honors as a defensive back. 
Trenton Bergeron
Sophomore offensive lineman Trenton Bergeron makes a block against Johnson Creek. Bergeron was named as a second team all-conference offensive lineman by the Trailways Conference. 
Jackson Drobac
Junior Jackson Drobac breaks off a run against Johnson Creek. Drobac was named to the Trailways All-Conference second team as a linebacker. 
Zack Hansen
Sophomore Zack Hansen follows a block against Johnson Creek. Hansen was named as an honorable mention to the Trailways All-Conference team as a wide receiver. 

