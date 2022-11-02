Deerfield senior Mason Betthauser makes a catch against Cambridge. Betthauser was named by the Trailways Conference as its "Defensive Player of the Year" for the 2022 season and also took first team honors as a fullback/tight end on offense.
The Trailways Conference football coaches have been paying attention to Deerfield senior linebacker Mason Betthauser.
For his performance on the field this season, Betthauser was named by the Trailways Conference as its “Player of the Year” on defense.
“We beat the table pretty hard that we thought Mason was the best defensive player in the conference this year, and that’s really just a testament to all of the work that he’s put in,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger.
Betthauser also earned conference honors on offense, being voted on the first team as a fullback/tight end. Betthauser was Deerfield’s leading receiver with 35 catches for 405 yards and five touchdowns.
Deerfield senior quarterback Tommy Lees was the other Demon to earn a spot on the first team offense. Lees was named first team all-conference in the “Flex” position. Lees led the conference with 25 total touchdowns.
“He was worthy of first-team quarterback, I thought he was player of the year on offense and it wasn’t close, but you don’t get as much of a say in the all-conference stuff, but I was really excited for him,” said Sweger.
Lees completed 99 of 176 pass attempts for 1,437 yards and 13 touchdowns. Lees also rushed for 12 touchdowns on 91 attempts, accumulating 664 yards.
Paving the way for Lees on the ground and helping provide pass protection was sophomore offensive lineman Trenton Bergeron, who was named all-conference on the second team offensive line.
“We had the most yards in the conference this year, and that speaks to not only our skill position players like Tommy and Mason, but you can’t have numbers like that without an offensive line,” said Sweger. “Ours was really underrated as a whole, and Trenton was our best lineman throughout the year.”
“(He) really turned it on late in the year, and was a kid, who didn’t play much as a freshman, grew into it as a sophomore and to see him blossom and get some vindication for all of the work he’s put on, that’s why you have these awards,” said Sweger.
Junior linebacker Jackson Drobac also earned a spot on the second team all-conference defense. Drobac was third on the team with 48 tackles, recorded a sack and had a fumble recovery and interception.
“To have the year that he had, he really took a huge step up into one of our better players,” said Sweger.
Sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen was named as an honorable mention on offense.
“Zack got hosed,” said Sweger. “His numbers were better than everybody except for one of the receivers on the first team, he was certainly one we were hoping was going to get more and he deserved more.”
Hansen caught 15 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Hansen also had 19 rush attempts for 144 yards and scored a touchdown.