The Cambridge boys basketball team continues to give opposing offenses problems.

Drew Holzhueter
Sophomore Drew Holzhueter skies over the extended arms of Jefferson defenders for a shot attempt on Saturday, Dec. 10. Holzhueter scored nine points in a 78-61 win. 

That was the case on Saturday, Dec. 10 when the Blue Jays held Jefferson to just 11 points in the first half, pulling away with a 78-61 victory at Jefferson High School.

Brian Hottman
Sophomore Brian Hottman attempts to chase down a loose ball against Jefferson on Saturday, Dec. 10 in a Cambridge 78-61 victory. 
Matt Buckman
Sophomore Matt Buckman gets ready to shoot a 3-pointer in Cambridge's 78-61 win over Jefferson. 
Devin Schuchart
Junior Devin Schuchart goes up for a layup in Cambridge's 78-61 victory over Jefferson. 
Nick Buckman
Senior Nick Buckman floats through the air for a fade-away shot in Cambridge's 78-61 win over Jefferson. 

