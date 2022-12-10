The Cambridge boys basketball team continues to give opposing offenses problems.
That was the case on Saturday, Dec. 10 when the Blue Jays held Jefferson to just 11 points in the first half, pulling away with a 78-61 victory at Jefferson High School.
“What we’re trying to do is limit the other team’s best player, and force someone else to beat us,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffery. “Having a kid like Drew (Holzhueter) really helps because every game we know who their leading scorer is, that's who Drew is going to guard.”
While the Cambridge defense held Jefferson in check in the first half, the offense built a lead due to 12 first-half points from sophomore Matt Buckman.
Some of the first-half highlights for Buckman included making a 3-pointer, scoring on a putback from an offensive rebound and also assisting junior Drew Schuchart, who made a 3-pointer, giving Cambridge a 25-9 lead with 3:17 left in the first half. The Blue Jays held the Eagles to just two points for the final three minutes of the first half, taking a 27-11 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Jefferson got some open looks as Aidan Kammer opened the half with a 3-point field goal. Drew Peterson hit Jefferson’s two other 3-pointers in the second half, finishing the game with six points.
While Jefferson began to find its footing on offense, Cambridge pulled away thanks to eight points in the second half from Schuchart. After Buckman missed his foul shot on a 3-point play attempt, Schuchart grabbed the offensive rebound and scored for a four point swing.
“That was by far Devin’s best game of the year,” said Jeffrey. “He was more aggressive, and Devin’s a lively body anyway, but he’s very active, he can shoot the three, he’s very athletic for a post, so he’s able to get some looks that other posts can’t.”
Schuchart finished the game in double figures with 15 points scored, while Buckman had a game-high 23 points. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter (9), senior Nick Buckman (5), senior Elliot Kolzer (4) and sophomore Kiefer Parish (1) also contributed for Cambridge.