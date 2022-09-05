A late touchdown gave the Cambridge football team a chance against Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, September 2.

Deerfield football holds off late Cambridge football rally

However, the ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Panthers, stopping the Cambridge rally and the Blue Jays lost 24-18 at Cambridge High School.

