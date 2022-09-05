However, the ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Panthers, stopping the Cambridge rally and the Blue Jays lost 24-18 at Cambridge High School.
“It was a close, back-and-forth game,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “We gave up some big plays, but we had some of our own big plays and we’re just continuing to develop.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Cambridge (0-3) got on the board when sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kiefer Parish. Palmyra-Eagle (2-1) took a 7-6 lead with under a minute left in the half when Kurtis Frink scored on a five-yard run.
In the third quarter, Frink found the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown run, pushing the Palmyra-Eagle lead to 13-6. Cambridge scored with three minutes left in the quarter when Parish scored his second touchdown of the game. Parish caught a slant pass from Buckman, and raced 53 yards for a touchdown.
“He’s a great young player,” said Klingbeil. “He’s got a really good burst of speed and he’s got a ton of athleticism and great things are starting to happen to him.”
The Blue Jays went for the two-point conversion, but could not convert. On the ensuing kick-off, Duncan Ireland of Palmyra-Eagle scored on a 63-yard return. The Panthers scored on a two-point attempt, going up 21-12.
With under two minutes left in the fourth, Palmyra-Eagle converted a 17-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 24-12. Buckman then threw a 26-yard touchdown to sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter with five seconds left in the game, cutting the lead to 24-18.
“Palmyra made it hard on (Matt),” said Klingbeil. “They are an in your face, aggressive, blitzing, no safety, man coverage team, so any quarterback playing against that is hard to deal with, and he handled that successfully.”
On the ensuing kick-off, Cambridge attempted an onside kick. Both Cambridge and Palmyra-Eagle players battled for the ball before the officials ruled that the Panthers (2-1) had possession, holding on for the win.
For Cambridge, Buckman finished 12 of 25 with 182 passing yards. Buckman threw three touchdowns and one interception.
“After the game, I talked to him in the locker room, and we talked about progress and improvement,” said Klingbeil. “Just look at (his) numbers from last week to this week.”
Parish caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Marco Damini recorded three catches for 30 yards.
On defense, Holzhueter led the team with 10 tackles. Junior linebacker Joe Downing and freshman defensive lineman Travis Colts each recorded a sack, while Parish forced a fumble.
Cambridge faces Waterloo (2-1) at 7 p.m. at Cambridge High School on Friday, September 9. The Pirates are led by Eastern Suburban passing leader junior Cal Hush, who has thrown for 625 passing yards and nine touchdowns this season.