Mayah Holzhueter to continue basketball career at UW-Oshkosh

Mayah Holzhueter has accomplished a lot throughout her varsity basketball career.
A four-year varsity player on the Blue Jays, Holzhueter earned Capitol-South All-Conference first team honors in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
“Mayah is a competitor and just comes in each day, practices and games, ready to compete,” said former Cambridge girls basketball coach Kelly Cunningham. “Her leadership was huge and that will be a space that will need to be filled.”
Putting together a strong senior season, college coaches have taken notice. Holzhueter committed to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to major in nursing and play Division 3 college basketball.
“I chose Oshkosh because of the environment of the basketball team and the campus as a whole,” said Holzhueter. “Everyone I met was welcoming and all seemed happy with the school, social life and the basketball team.”
Averaging 18.4 points per game, and grabbing 9.2 rebounds in her senior season, Holzhueter earned honorable mention on the Division 4 All-State team.
In her senior season, Holzhueter broke a career-high record in scoring by dropping 40 points against Palmyra-Eagle. Holzhueter eclipsed the 1,000 career points scored mark against Lake Mills, and the Blue Jays would win the Cambridge Holiday Tournament.
In the midst of a Capitol-South Conference championship chase, Holzhueter scored 32 points against Waterloo and recorded 34 points against Belleville. The Blue Jays finished in a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings.
Earning recognition for her career, Holzhueter was chosen to play in the Division 4 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches All-Star Game.
“The senior all-star game was a great experience. I got to play with some girls that I have played against, and met some new people,” said Holzhueter.
Along with seven other players from the WBCA All-Star Game, Holzhueter will join an impressive freshman class at UW-Oshkosh.
“I’m excited for her to go to Oshkosh, it’s an outstanding program that has great success. That incoming freshman class is going to be super solid,” said Cunningham.
As a junior, Holzhueter led the Capitol-South by averaging 19.7 points per game, adding 10.6 rebounds per game. Breaking the 30-point mark twice, Holzhueter scored a season-high 39 points against Clinton and added 34 points against Palmyra-Eagle.
In her sophomore season, Holzhueter led the Blue Jays by averaging 12.6 points per game. Cambridge went on a deep playoff run, winning regionals and upsetting Poynette, the one seed, to reach the sectional final. Holzhueter finishes her Cambridge career with 1,372 points scored.