Participation in the league this year has doubled since its inaugural season in summer 2021.
“What really helped was special education teachers and case managers, who work with parents of children with disabilities, heard about the experience kids had last year and started recommending it to their parents,” said Miracle League executive director Bill Schultz.
Last year, 96 children participated in the league with games being played twice a week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.
This year, the league has 200 kids playing baseball three nights a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“Hopefully it keeps growing,” said Alan Myrold, who helps coach the Giants. “It’s an awesome opportunity for these kids when a lot of times they wouldn’t be able to do something like this.”
Not only has participation among the children increased, but the volunteers have also come back. This season, the Miracle League has more than 300 volunteers, up from the 225 from last year.
Throughout the game, the players are paired with a buddy who assists them around the field. The buddy is not a parent, allowing the parents to watch their child and cheer from the stands.
In a three-inning game, each player has the opportunity to get a hit and score a run. Each player also gets their name displayed on the video board located in center field, and chooses their own walk-up song.
“Kids are out here having fun,” said Myrold. “I play home talent baseball and that can be really serious sometimes, so it’s nice to get out here and do it for the love of the game.”
The Miracle League has also received donations to help build lights, allowing games to be played later in the night.
“The younger kids can’t stay up that late. What we are going to do next year is have the younger kids play at 6 and the older kids at the 8 o’clock game,” said Schultz.
The Miracle Field is designed for children with disabilities to be able to play baseball safely. Looking like a traditional little-league field, the field is made of a rubberized surface that allows for easy movement for kids to walk, run or push a wheelchair.
The season will wrap up during the first week of August.