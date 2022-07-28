Rylee Ganshert
Buy Now

Rylee Ganshert takes a swing at a pitch on Wednesday, July 27 during a Miracle League game. 

With its second season of accessible youth baseball underway, the Miracle League of Dane County continues to grow.

Olivia Witte
Buy Now

Olivia Witte high-fives her coach after running to first base during the Cardinals' game against the Giants on Wednesday, July 27. 

The Miracle League is a youth baseball league for children with disabilities, played at an accessible baseball field designed for all abilities at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.

Miracle Field officially opens in Bakken Park
Jose Rodriguez Gutierrez
Buy Now

Jose Rodriguez Gutierrez heads to first base after a hit. 
Jacob Schuster
Buy Now

Jacob Schuster records a base hit. 
Bella Perez
Buy Now

Bella Perez takes a swing at a pitch. 
Brittney Kasperski
Buy Now

Brittney Kasperski heads down to first base in Miracle League action. 
Kamryn Reynolds
Buy Now

Kamryn Reynolds heads to first after recording a base hit. 
Tucker Myrold, Alan Myrold
Buy Now

Tucker Myrold gets ready to swing at a pitch thrown by Alan Myrold. 
The Miracle League proves to be a hit
Mason Swaney
Buy Now

Mason Swaney hits the ball in Miracle League action on Wednesday, July 27. 
Noah Plantikow
Buy Now

Noah Plantikow swings at a pitch in Miracle League action. 
Bakken Park braces for multiple building projects

Tags