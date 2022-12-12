A double-double from senior Moli Haak pushed the Deerfield girls basketball team to a 54-52 overtime win over Belleville on Friday, December 9 at Deerfield High School.

Haak finished the game with 17 points and 14 rebounds. In overtime, Haak recorded a 3-point play to help put the game away for Deerfield. 

