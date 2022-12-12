DEERFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL Moli Haak records a double-double in a Deerfield girls basketball overtime win over Belleville By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 12, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A double-double from senior Moli Haak pushed the Deerfield girls basketball team to a 54-52 overtime win over Belleville on Friday, December 9 at Deerfield High School.Haak finished the game with 17 points and 14 rebounds. In overtime, Haak recorded a 3-point play to help put the game away for Deerfield. Moli Haak ties career-high in points scored as Deerfield girls basketball rolls past Palmyra-EagleFreshman Rowan Lasack nearly recorded a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Senior Steffi Siewert recorded nine points, seven rebounds and five steals.Junior Kylee Lonigro and senior Grace Brattlie each scored five points, while freshman Emme Drobac and senior Julia Fischer both added four points. Deerfield girls basketball wins against Marshall; loses in overtime to PoynetteDeerfield is 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Trailways-South Conference. Deerfield 70, Williams Bay 30Getting out to a 34-5 halftime lead over Williams Bay, the Deerfield girls basketball team rolled to a 70-30 win on Tuesday, December 6 at Deerfield High School. Cal Fisher signs letter of intent to play for Florida StateFreshman Emme Drobac recorded 13 points and made three 3-pointers for Deerfield. Senior Moli Haak added 12 points with nine rebounds. Senior Jayden Winger scored nine points and had five steals. Morgan Mack to continue softball career at Marian UniversityAlso contributing was senior Steffi Siewert (8), junior Kylee Lonigro (7), senior Grace Brattlie (7), senior Kylee Fankhauser (5), senior Julia Fischer (4), freshman Rowan Lasack (3) and senior Karlee Berge (2) scored for Deerfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Skalitzky Jewelers looking forward to next 40 years in new location Milton General Store opens on Small Business Saturday Lake Mills insurance agent facing child sex charges Sun Prairie resident creates unique holiday radio light show, taking donations for non-profits Fatal car fire in Town of Dunn Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin