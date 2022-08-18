The Deerfield Community Park has undergone updates over the past several years, including the addition of a new pickleball court and a dog park. The park also renovated its disc golf course, baseball fields and basketball court
The Deerfield Community Park is in the midst of an effort to become more accessible and inclusive to people of a variety of ages and abilities.
The park, located at 310 S. Industrial Park Road, has undergone a series of additions and updates over the past several years, and more is expected in the coming years.
The village repaved the pickleball and basketball courts this year and is planning to add a playset to the children’s play area later this summer and a second pickleball court next year, village board trustee and parks committee chairperson Arnie Evensen told the Independent.
It also features a dog park, baseball fields and a walking path.
The parks committee has chipped away at making updates each year, Evensen said. The “Parks Other” budget line, which is used for park upgrades, has fallen between $15,000 and $20,000 each year between 2018 and 2022, according to the village’s budget reports.
Evensen also said the village recently acquired a $40,000 federal grant for parks, which will be used toward the new children’s play area. Evensen said he expects the play area to be installed by the middle of September.
The parks committee, which meets two or three times each year, looks at what updates need to be made and which of those updates are affordable given the small budget, Evensen said.
Evensen said the goal is to make the parks accessible for everyone in the community.
“Even though it’s taking a bit of time, I’m trying to get something beautiful for all members of the community,” he said. “The parks committee is trying to make the parks playable and usable for every type of person. That’s what my goal is as park chair.”
While the first pickleball court ended up costing around $30,000, Evensen said a second pickleball court is expected to cost somewhere in the range of $40,000 due to inflation and rising material costs. He said some of that cost might not fall to the village, however, as the parks committee has received small public donations from people who would like to see a second court.
In addition to the upgrades at the community park, Evensen said Deerfield Dream Park was recently resurfaced and the committee is also looking into renovating bathrooms at some of the local parks.
“Fiscally, we can’t afford everything,” Evensen said. “We’ve looked at opportunities for more money for other projects from grants and donations. While the village’s budget prioritizes things like EMS and fire, we work with what we’ve got.”