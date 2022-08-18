The Deerfield Community Park is in the midst of an effort to become more accessible and inclusive to people of a variety of ages and abilities.

The park, located at 310 S. Industrial Park Road, has undergone a series of additions and updates over the past several years, and more is expected in the coming years.

220818-cam-news-communitypark07.jpg
The Deerfield Community Park has undergone updates over the past several years, including the addition of a new pickleball court and a dog park. The park also renovated its disc golf course, baseball fields and basketball court.
220818-cam-news-communitypark02.jpg
