DEERFIELD SOFTBALL Morgan Mack hits a grand slam; Rock River Stix finish second at Wisconsin softball tournament By Calahan Steed Jul 11, 2022 The Rock River Stix finished second against other Wisconsin softball travel teams at the USA State B Tournament in Plover, Wis. on Sunday, July 10.Morgan Mack hit a grand slam in an 11-3 win in the semifinal, helping the Stix advance to the championship game. In the championship game, the Stix fell 5-4 in a walk-off loss.In the tournament, Mack batted .273 with eight RBIs and scored two runs.The Stix, a co-op travel softball team with players from Deerfield, Fort Atkinson and Milton, went 6-2 in the tournament which started on Thursday, July 7 and concluded on Sunday, July 10.