DEERFIELD SOFTBALL

Morgan Mack hits a grand slam; Rock River Stix finish second at Wisconsin softball tournament

The Rock River Stix finished second against other Wisconsin softball travel teams at the USA State B Tournament in Plover, Wis. on Sunday, July 10.

Morgan Mack hit a grand slam in an 11-3 win in the semifinal, helping the Stix advance to the championship game. In the championship game, the Stix fell 5-4 in a walk-off loss.

In the tournament, Mack batted .273 with eight RBIs and scored two runs.

The Stix, a co-op travel softball team with players from Deerfield, Fort Atkinson and Milton, went 6-2 in the tournament which started on Thursday, July 7 and concluded on Sunday, July 10.

