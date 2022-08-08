Morgan Mack has been the definition of consistency for the Deerfield softball program.
Since making the varsity team as a freshman, Mack has been a fixture in the circle and in the batter’s box for the Demons. Even before Mack was in high school, she was a part of the softball team as a manager.
While Mack’s time with the Demons has come to an end because of graduation, Mack will continue playing softball at Marian University. Located in Fond du Lac, the Sabres went 15-18 in Division 3 last season.
“She’s put a lot of work into this,” said Deerfield softball coach Scott Mack. “We’re all so proud of her, I know she’s excited and it’ll be a fun ride to see where the next level takes her.”
At Marian, Mack plans to study criminal justice. Mack also received an academic scholarship.
“I decided to go to Marian because it was a smaller school and it has a really nice criminal justice program,” said Morgan Mack. “It also has a nice community, which makes it feel like home to me.”
“I get to continue what I have loved doing since I was 7-years-old, and I get to continue to learn and get better at it,” Morgan Mack added.
Mack made the Deerfield softball team in 2019, batting for a .250 average with five doubles. While Mack learned how to hit high school pitching, opponents had to figure out how to hit Mack in the circle. Mack went 4-1 with five saves in 37 innings pitched, striking-out 19 and recording an earned run average of 2.97.
Mack earned a spot on the 2019 Trailways South All-Conference second team.
After the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season, Mack made up for lost time as a junior in 2021. Mack was a first team all-conference player and earned honorable mention on the All-State Team after batting .461 with 28 RBIs and 27 runs scored. In the circle, Mack improved her ERA down to 2.30, while going 6-3 with 43 strikeouts.
As a senior, Mack took over as the ace. Mack went 18-5 with 135 innings pitched with a 1.71 ERA. Mack threw a no-hitter against Rio, recorded 137 strikeouts and pitched two complete games against Horicon.
With Mack pitching, the Demons swept Horicon to put Deerfield in sole possession of first place in the Trailways-South. Deerfield would go on to win the 2022 Trailways-South Conference title.
Mack would go on to be named “Player of the Year '' by the Trailways-South Conference, and finish on the first team for all-conference. Mack also earned first team honors on the Division 4 All-District team, and was named to the Division 4 and 5 All-State second team.
“She was committed to the program and not just in softball, she played all four years in volleyball and basketball,” said Scott Mack. “She took pride in her school.”
Mack finishes her career with a 28-9 record with 199 strikeouts in over 227 innings pitched. At the plate, Mack recorded 98 hits, drove in 56 RBIs and belted five home runs.