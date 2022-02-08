In a digital world, teaching photography with old-fashioned film

In an era in which media is dominated by digital pictures shot on devices that fit in a pocket, a Cambridge man is teaching an old-fashioned way of producing images, on analog cameras.
Herb Nelson, of Cambridge, a longtime former photojournalist at the Wisconsin State Journal, teaches (Re)Discover Black and White Film at PhotoMidwest, a non-profit arts organization based in Madison. Classes are taught in an office building on the west side of Madison.
This class isn’t designed for those who want to use a smart device to snap occasional pictures. Cameras that come out for Nelson’s black and white course, and other classes he has taught, might be 30, 40, 50 or even 60 years old.
Thus, the black and white theme of the class, using cameras from before color film was widely available. (Re)Discover Black and White Film consists of four sessions, each about four hours long.
Nelson has a love and passion for photography. He has taught at Photo Midwest, formerly The Center for Photography at Madison, since 2017.
“It’s something to do,” Nelson said. “I love it.”
Nelson said he still enjoys when the lessons click for students.
“My favorite part of the class is when their first print comes through and they realize what they’ve done,” Nelson said. “Film never really went away.”
Included in the class fee is full access to a darkroom, to develop photos.
Students take Nelson’s classes for a variety of reasons.
One student in Nelson’s January class said she inherited her grandfather’s cameras from the 40s and 50s.
“I wanted to learn how to use them,” she said.
“Helping her make that connection is exactly why I love teaching these classes,” Nelson said.
Others said they took courses in high school, but received no further training. And still others were heavily interested in other forms of art and decided to give black and white film a try.
Nelson also teaches Black and White Film: Beyond the Basics, the next level class above (Re)Discover Black and White Film.
“In that, we start printing on fine art paper,” he said.
And he teaches an archival class that dives more into prints.
“It’s much richer, dark tones, and you can tone it,” Nelson said.
After taking Nelson’s classes or others, students are able to enter their work into galleries hosted by Photo Midwest.
(Re)Discover Black and White Film and other courses have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the first time this class [(Re]Discover Black and White Film] has been taught in two years,” Nelson said, adding that other courses have been taught over Zoom.
“I use a lot of handouts. I recognize that a lot of students don’t buy textbooks, and will just give them the handouts,” Nelson said.
“Some of my old colleagues and collectors I know like going to resale shops and picking up old cameras. What they found was the price has been going up because of demand,” Nelson continued. “More and more people are interested.”
Nelson’s wife, Meg Theno, was also a photojournalist at the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times. She eventually moved on to the Chicago Tribune where she became the paper’s senior photo editor.
While Theno was in Chicago, Nelson stayed in Wisconsin as an administrator at Madison Area Technical College, as well as a part-time instructor teaching black and white photograph in the college transfer art program.
“I used to tease her that the key to marital happiness is living 142 miles apart,” Nelson said.
Upon retirement, Theno moved back to Wisconsin. In 2015, the two bought an 1897 Victorian home in Cambridge. Theno passed away in 2019.
For more on Photo Midwest, go to photomidwest.org.