Fort Atkinson — Tying in with the Wisconsin Banker Association Banks Powers Wisconsin Campaign, Badger Bank closed all four locations on June 19, the Juneteenth federal holiday. Employees volunteered their time in partnership with the Jefferson County Parks Department to help clean up the Glacial River Trail in Fort Atkinson. Employees of Badger Bank spent the morning picking up trash along the trail.
“When you bank locally, you’re reinvesting in your community, contributing to the welfare of your neighbors and building a legacy of prosperity for future generations,” said President David Keleher. "This is one of the reasons we decided to take the day off and give back to the communities we serve."