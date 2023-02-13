Students from UW-Whitewater helped create Life Beyond Brain Injury to raise awareness about brain injuries and raise funds for brain injury survivor and lifelong southern Wisconsin resident Thomas Hapka.
Veronica Austin, a college senior majoring in journalism and mass communications, joined the effort after learning of Hapka’s story.
“Tom and his family have endured so much, including the recent death of Tom’s mom,” Austin said. “No brain injury survivor should have to worry about losing their home while mourning the death of a parent and struggling with the complications of a serious TBI.”
Austin said that Hapka, a UW-Whitewater alum, nearly died from a serious brain trauma shortly after graduation. He suffered a torn artery in his neck during a chiropractic appointment and went more than two days without medical care after being misdiagnosed at the emergency room. Hapka never received a legal settlement, he still has ongoing medical needs, and his family is in danger of losing their home.
Rockdale Sports Bar & Grill, located at 222 Water Street in Cambridge, will be hosting a raffle benefit for Life Beyond Brain Injury on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public and will include raffle baskets, 50/50 cash raffles, and silent auctions.