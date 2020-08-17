Aug. 20-30: Blooms and Butterflies
Schuster’s Playtime Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18 in Deerfield, is continuing its Blooms and Butterflies event through Aug. 30. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays and Sundays from 10 to 6 p.m. More information: (608) 764-8488.
Rover Makeovers move
After many years in Cambridge, Rover Makeovers pet grooming has moved to Deerfield. Owner and certified groomer Elyse Edwards is a Deerfield native and DHS graduate. The new shop is at 44 N. Main St. in Deerfield. More information: (608) 445-0755.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.