Aug. 20-30: Blooms and Butterflies

Schuster’s Playtime Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18 in Deerfield, is continuing its Blooms and Butterflies event through Aug. 30. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays and Sundays from 10 to 6 p.m. More information: (608) 764-8488. 

Rover Makeovers move

After many years in Cambridge, Rover Makeovers pet grooming has moved to Deerfield. Owner and certified groomer Elyse Edwards is a Deerfield native and DHS graduate. The new shop is at 44 N. Main St. in Deerfield. More information: (608) 445-0755.

