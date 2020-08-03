Aug. 8: 1st Anniversary

Anew Vintage Dream in Cambridge, a design studio and DIY space, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Mill Street.

Aug. 14-16: Blooms and Butterflies

Schuster’s Farm is holding a blooms and butterflies event Aug. 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18 in Deerfield.

Rover Makeovers move

After many years in Cambridge, Rover Makeovers pet grooming has moved to Deerfield. Owner and certified groomer Elyse Edwards is a Deerfield native and DHS graduate. The new shop is at 44 N. Main St. in Deerfield. More information: (608) 445-9755.

