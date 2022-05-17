Deerfield Greenhouse is celebrating 50 years in business this spring. In that time, Tom Krall, who owns the greenhouse with his wife Brenda, has helped cultivate the business into a fully-blossomed family affair.
Deerfield Greenhouse, 909 Graffin Road, was opened by Kenneth and Joan Krall in 1972.
Kenneth, a charter member of the Dane County Farmers Market, ran the greenhouse for more than 30 years, his obituary says.
Tom, their son, worked part-time for the family business through high school and college, and he learned a lot from how his parents ran the place.
“They always stressed integrity,” Tom said. “Making sure the customer’s getting what they’re paying for and growing the best quality plant that we’re capable of.”
Tom graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1986 with a bachelor of arts in business, and after a few stints at accounting and appraisal firms, he returned to the family business full time. In 2007, Tom and Brenda took things over.
“The greenhouse has always been my dream job,” Tom said. Working closely with nature and people was ideal, he said, and spending the day with family, rather than at a desk job, was a no-brainer.
Tom and Brenda now run the greenhouse with their son Mark. Their other son Philip works for the business part-time. Their dozen or so employees, some of whom have been with the greenhouse for years, “are like family to us,” Brenda said.
And it’s not just running the business that’s a family affair – shopping at the greenhouse has become a family tradition.
“People come and say their moms and dads used to shop here,” Brenda said.
People come from all over, Brenda and Tom said, but it’s the local towns around the greenhouse that have been the most supportive.
“We really appreciate our community,” Brenda said.
“Without the community supporting us, we wouldn’t be here,” Tom added.
Almost everything sold at the greenhouse, from herbs and vegetables to perennials and hanging plants, is grown there.
The Krall family’s heritage is deeply rooted in agriculture — Tom’s grandparents and great-grandparents supplied produce like lettuce, celery and rutabagas to Roundy’s, Sentry and other stores.
“Our family has really been an agricultural family ever since we came to this country,” Tom said.
Tom and Brenda shared that it’s possible that family history would continue with their sons, Mark and Phillip, but time will tell.
“It would be nice to have that tradition carried on,” Brenda said, but “they have their own plans and dreams for the future.”
“If it’s not their thing, they’ll have to find their own thing,” Tom added. “We’re just hoping that we can continue it for the next couple decades.”