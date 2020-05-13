State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said in a release today that she applauds the recent decision handed down by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court in Wisconsin Legislature v. Andrea Palm, declaring Emergency Order #28 illegal and unenforceable.
Rep. Dittrich shared the following statement:
“I have been championing the rights of Wisconsinites during this illegal extension of the governor’s emergency order. I truly believe the court made the correct decision when they ruled in favor the Legislature, acting on behalf the people.
“Wisconsinites are strong, determined people who want to earn their living while keeping their families safe. Safety and the economic well-being are not mutually exclusive goals. Yet, the illegal actions of Secretary-Designee Palm and Governor Evers have left our state hobbled, driving us into economic collapse."
"Despite our requests to work with the governor and his administration on a compromise, our efforts have been rebuffed and the state has been put in further peril with this government overreach. Republicans have said from the outset that business owners can safely reopen with reasonable accommodations to ensure the safety of everyone."
