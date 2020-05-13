Acting almost immediately after the State Supreme Court's invalidation of a statewide COVID-19 Safer-at-Home order, Public Health Madison & Dane County put a county-specific order into place.
Public Health Madison & Dane County issued the following statement Wednesday night May 13:
Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to invalidate the Safer at Home order issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, effective immediately.
We are disappointed in the ruling, as the Safer at Home order has substantially slowed the increase of COVID-19 cases in Dane County.
As a result, Public Health Madison & Dane County is using our local authority to issue a City of Madison and Dane County order that incorporates the elements of the statewide Safer at Home order, effective immediately.
According to the criteria Public Health Madison & Dane County has identified using the Badger Bounce Back scorecard our county data looks promising, but it is critical to continue following Safer at Home right now to keep Dane County residents healthy and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.
By continuing to follow Safer at Home and practicing physical distancing, we can all work together to achieve these criteria and begin the phased reopening of Dane County as soon as possible.
