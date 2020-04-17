Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announced Dane Arts will administer the newly created DANG! (Dane Arts Need Grant) program. This grant program will provide $15,000 of immediate support for working artists to help offset costs and lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the DANG! program, Dane County hopes to help artists continue to develop work throughout this public health crisis, which has caused many to lose much needed income.
“Dane County is committed to supporting our community during this difficult time, and we are excited to announce this grant program to help our local artists make ends meet and continue their craft,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
DANG! will serve as a financial support program for Dane County musicians, dancers, actors/producers, poets/writers, visual artists, performers, and any individual working artist. Artists may apply to afford products that will help them develop an online presence to promote their art form or present a forum through a live feed of music, theater, dance, performance art, history and/or multidisciplinary work. Artists can also use the funds to support the purchase of supplies and/or further develop their skills.
“When we experience adversity, we often seek the arts for comfort, joy, and spiritual peace. It is with great honor that the County Executive supports DANG! and understands how vital artists are to help us deal with the new realities we face today,” said Mark Fraire, the Director of Dane Arts.
Applicants must be a working artist with at least two years of activity. A maximum of $250 can be allocated, depending on the artist’s specified request. Grants will continue to be awarded until funding runs out. To learn more and/or apply, please visit www.danearts.com.
Any support/donations from others community partners is greatly appreciated. Funds will go directly to the artists awarded. Those interested in donating may contact Dane Arts Director Mark Fraire at Fraire@countyofdane.com or at (608) 266-5915.
