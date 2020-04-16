The following is Gov. Tony Evers' radio address on the extension of Wisconsin's Safer at Home order from April 24 to 8 a.m. May 26.
Hi, Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers here.
A little over three weeks ago, I asked for your help when I announced our Safer at Home order, and folks, you delivered.
At that time, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but Safer at Home is working and it's because of you that we have helped flatten the curve, which has resulted in fewer cases and hospitalizations.
But as I've said all along, I am going to rely on science and public health experts to help guide us through these challenges, because at the end of the day, my bottom line is keeping people safe and we're not out of the woods just yet.
COVID-19 has been and still is a situation that sometimes changes by the hour. That's why, just as I did three weeks ago, today I am again asking for your help.
I need all of you to continue doing the good work you've been doing so that we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe.
That's why, Wisconsin will be extending our Safer at Home order until May 26th and schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
Now, I know a lot of folks are concerned about the effects this will have on workers and businesses across our state, and believe me, no one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do.
So our new Safer at Home order includes new flexibilities for businesses to serve customers, while keeping everybody safe.
But, Wisconsin, we can't think of this like flipping a light switch. It's like turning a dial and the more disciplined we are now, the faster we can turn it in the future.
We have to remember that we're all in this together, folks, and while we may not all be in the same boat, we are all weathering the same storm.
Thank you for all the work you've been doing by staying safer at home and let's keep up the good work. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.